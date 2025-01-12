Angels $100M Free Agent Target Predicted to Spurn Halos for AL Squad
The Los Angeles Angels did not have a successful 2024 to say the least.
Seeing their Los Angeles counterparts, about 30 miles away down the I-5 freeway, spend big and have it pay off in October, it is no question that the Angels would want to open up the check book after a 63-99 season.
That is not to say the Angels aren't contenders. In fact, they are doing everything they can to be major contenders in 2025.
They addressed some much-needed pitching issues in free agency like signing southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to a 3-year, $63.6 million deal and right-hander Kyle Hendricks to a 1-year, $2.5 million deal.
The whiskey-loving pitcher, Kikuchi, was traded midseason to the Houston Astros by way of the Toronto Blue Jays. His final 10 starts of 2024 saw him throw for an ERA of 2.70 with 76 strikeouts to only 14 walks.
Hendricks, who has spent all 11 years of his MLB life with the Chicago Cubs is coming off a down year in 2024 throwing an abysmal ERA of 5.92 with a WAR of -1.6. Assuming he can get his ERA down and return to a portion of his former self, he can get meaningful starts in the Angels rotation.
As for the offense last season, the Angels were the third-worst in MLB in hits and batting average.
Signing veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud and shortstop Kevin Newman this offseason was certainly an attempt to help these struggles, but a free agent name that the Angels were hoping to land is offensive juggernaut Anthony Santander.
Santander, a 30-year-old outfielder who has spent the last eight years playing for the Baltimore Orioles, slashed .235/.308/.506 in 2024. He also added 44 home runs and 102 RBI last season.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of the Athletic linked the Angels to Santander, but unfortunately predicted that he will head to the Blue Jays.
Toronto, with slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is always a threat in the lineup, would certainly benefit from Santander.
The Angels can provide a similar environment and would pair him with future Hall of Famer Mike Trout, who is predicted to have a huge 2025 after an injury-filled 2024.
The last time Trout played more than 82 games was 2022, where he blasted 40 home runs while hitting .283/.369/.630.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Have 40-Homer, MVP-Like Season in 2025