Angels 2025 Schedule Highlights: Hello, Sacramento!
The Los Angeles Angels will open the 2025 season on the road in Chicago against the White Sox on March 27 before playing their home opener on April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. It will mark the earliest Opening Day in franchise history, breaking the previous mark of March 28, 2024, in Baltimore.
The 2025 schedules for all 30 teams were announced by Major League Baseball without game times on Thursday.
Los Angeles will play the Athletics in Sacramento on May 19-22 and Aug. 15-17 but the real surprise comes with the Freeway Series. The Angels will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a home-and-home three-game series.
The first series is at Dodger Stadium for a Friday-Sunday series on May 16-18 and the teams will meet in Anaheim for a Monday-Wednesday series on Aug. 11-13. The previous two seasons only featured two games at each ballpark.
During a stretch between May 1 and 28, the Angels will play all of their games in the state of California. The Angels will play a franchise record 48 Interleague games next year, including six games against the Dodgers and three games against each of the other 14 National League teams.
The regular season will conclude on Sept. 28 vs. Houston at Angel Stadium, which will be a third consecutive season finale at home.