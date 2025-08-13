Angels' $33 Million Injured Reliever Could Make Long-Awaited Return Soon
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is nearing a return to the mound after making another promising step in his recovery.
Stephenson missed the entire season last year due to undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made two appearances this season, and then he suffered a stretched biceps nerve in May, which has kept him out of action.
Before the Angels played against the Dodgers on Monday, Stephenson had a 25-pitch batting practice session. He's set to start a rehab assignment on Thursday, and pitch again on Sunday.
“These last couple of times is the best I’ve felt on the mound, where I actually felt comfortable letting it go a little bit more,” the bullpen arm told Mike Digiovanna of the Orange County Register after his session on Monday. “So I’m really happy with that.”
“The velocity has been slowly creeping up. I feel like it’s been a nice, steady improvement – nothing too drastic, to where I feel comfortable with the progress it’s making, and hopefully it just keeps moving in that direction.
“I would guess one or two [appearances] and then hopefully coming back very soon, because the window [on this season] is closing.
"My goal was to come back in August rather than September to have as much of the season left as possible. But we’ll see how it goes.”
The Angels signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million deal before the 2024 season, leaving him with another year on his contract after this season.
Los Angeles has only gotten one full inning of work from the relief pitcher throughout the life of the deal, but if Stephenson can stay healthy over the next year and a half, he will help the bullpen immensely.
The Angels' relief pitching staff has struggled to keep the team in games and Stephenson will likely assume a key role once healthy.
Before signing with the Angels, Stephenson pitched 52.1 innings with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023. He posted a 3.10 ERA alongside a 140 ERA+, showing his ability to minimize runs allowed and keep his teams in games.
The Angels will hope to get Stephenson back soon, while keeping him healthy for the remainder of the contract.
