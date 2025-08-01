Angels' $33 Million Oft-Injured Pitcher Finally Gets Good News
Robert Stepehenson missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2024. The Los Angeles Angels reactivated him at the end of May, hopeful for a strong season from the returning reliever.
But Stephenson only pitched one inning against the New York Yankees and then threw just three pitches in his second outing against the Cleveland Guardians before landing back on the injured list.
Stephenson underwent two MRI exams that determined there was no structural damage to his right bicep. However, the right-hander did sustain a stretched nerve, which has left him on the sidelines since May 31.
Stephenson’s injury is unrelated to his Tommy John surgery. He told the Orange County Register his arm “turned for the better” after he was able to reach 120 feet in a long toss.
Stephenson also threw off the mound for the first time in his recovery process on Wednesday and could return sometime in August.
“I felt like I made some good progress,” Stephenson said. “It was slowly loosening up. But that’s a little bit of good news.”
Stephenson is one of three Angels’ relief pitchers on the IL, alongside right-handers Hunter Strickland and Ben Joyce. Joyce underwent labrum surgery on May 14 after going on the IL in April and will not return this season, while Strickland might return from his shoulder strain in September.
The 32-year-old signed Stephenson with the Angels as a free agent from the Tampa Bay Rays in January 2024. He has struggled with injuries ever since joining Los Angeles but his 3.10 ERA in 2023 suggests Stephenson will be a strong addition to the bullpen once he is healthy.
The Halos acquired relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Chafin and Garcia are expected to strengthen the Angels’ bullpen as they continue to battle for one of the American League Wild Card spots.
Stephenson did not allow any hits or runs in his single inning outing against the Yankees, and the Halos will need him to bring that dominance back to the bullpen when he returns.
