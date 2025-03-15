Angels' $33 Million Pitcher Could Return From Injury Sooner Than Expected
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson could be ready to compete once he's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in late May, per The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. Stephenson was originally aiming to pitch in July, but the latest update bodes well for the Angels.
More news: Angels’ Anthony Rendon Replacement Scratched From Lineup With Injury
The reliever is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but the velocity on his fastball has already reached 92 mph in his bullpen sessions this spring. Stephenson won't face live hitters until April, but appears to be making swift progress in camp.
The right-hander missed the entire 2024 season — his first with the Angels — but was coming off a standout performance the year prior.
In 2023, Stephenson produced a 3.10 ERA where he had 77 strikeouts over 52.1 innings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. That offseason, Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels.
Earlier this spring, Stephenson gave an encouraging update on his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
"It feels really good right now,” Stephenson said. “I’m happy with the progression. I feel like there’s a lot more in the tank that I’m holding back right now, which is a good thing. Obviously I don’t want to push too hard until they say it’s time to go, but right now I feel really good."
"Just in general, the progression, it's felt really good," he added. "I've had zero issues throughout the whole process, and it's honestly been a lot smoother than I expected it to be. My arm feels great right now. So I kind of have to hold them back, trying to make sure I stay within the range they want me to be in, so that way I don't push anything more than they want me to right now.”
More news: Angels Insider Reveals Zach Neto's Timeline to Return From Injury
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.