Angels' $33 Million Pitcher Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of 2025 Season
When the Los Angeles Angels signed Robert Stephenson last offseason, they didn't intend on him never pitching during the regular season.
Tommy John surgery does that to a pitcher.
But now, the Angels have some good news regarding the right-handed reliever. He threw his fourth bullpen of the spring on Friday. He isn't full strength just yet but he is feeling good with his rehab progress.
More news: Angels Outfielder Gets Honest About Mike Trout's Position Change
"It feels really good right now,” Stephenson said to reporters. “I’m happy with the progression. I feel like there’s a lot more in the tank that I’m holding back right now, which is a good thing. Obviously I don’t want to push too hard until they say it’s time to go, but right now I feel really good.”
Stephenson is only throwing fastballs and thinks he will start mixing in some changeups and breaking balls in April.
“The other day I was 88-89 mph,” Stephenson said. “I try to keep it at 86-87 at the highest possible. They get mad at me if I go over that.”
While there is no definitive timetable for his return, Stephenson is aiming for July.
“Just in general, the progression, it's felt really good,” Stephenson said. “I've had zero issues throughout the whole process, and it's honestly been a lot smoother than I expected it to be. My arm feels great right now. So I kind of have to hold them back, trying to make sure I stay within the range they want me to be in, so that way I don't push anything more than they want me to right now.”
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Signs With AL West Rival
Stephenson put together a strong 2023 season, the last time he pitched in a major league game. He recorded a 3.10 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 52.1 innings between the Pirates and Rays. He thrived in Tampa Bay, posting a 2.35 ERA and striking out 60 in 38.1 innings.
The veteran then signed a three-year, $33 million deal last offseason with Los Angeles and his elbow surgery triggered a $2.5 million club option for 2027.
Across parts of eight MLB seasons, Stephenson has a 4.64 career ERA with 406 strikeouts in 364.1 innings, having pitched for the Reds, Rockies, Pirates, and Rays.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.