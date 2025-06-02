Angels’ $33 Million Reliever Back on Injured List After Throwing Just 15 Pitches in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels moved right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson to the 15-day injured list with right bicep inflammation Monday afternoon.
The Angels picked Stephenson up after the best stretch of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023, where he posted a 2.35 ERA and a 3-1 record, striking out 60 batters in 38.1 innings. His 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings led the Rays.
Stephenson has thrown just 15 pitches for the Angels after signing with the Halos before the 2024 season. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and left his second appearance as a Halo after just three pitches Friday evening.
In his first appearance, Stephenson pitched a three up, three down inning, striking out two while keeping the New York Yankees scoreless.
The veteran had a lengthy rehab assignment, making five appearances. He made his first two appearances with Single-A Inland Empire, where he allowed one run while striking out two across two innings, then three more with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he also allowed just one run in three innings of work with three strikeouts.
How Much Are Angels Paying Robert Stephenson?
The Angels signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million contract in January of 2024. Stephenson has a conditional club option for a fourth year for $2.5 million, which is now active due to Stephenson's absence due to injury.
His $11 million average annual value ranks first among Angels relief pitchers, and third among all Angels pitchers behind Tyler Anderson and Yusei Kikuchi. It is the seventh-largest contract among MLB relievers.
