Angels' $33 Million Reliever Finally Set to Take Big Step Toward Return
Los Angeles Angels reliever Robert Stephenson, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to face live hitters for the first time in Arizona.
Stephenson is eligible to be activated from the injured list in late May. It appears he is close to starting a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.
This spring, the right-hander provided a positive update on his recovery.
"It feels really good right now,” Stephenson said. “I’m happy with the progression. I feel like there’s a lot more in the tank that I’m holding back right now, which is a good thing. Obviously I don’t want to push too hard until they say it’s time to go, but right now I feel really good."
Stephenson missed the entire 2024 season — his very first with the Angels — but was coming off a stellar performance the year prior.
In 2023, Stephenson logged a 3.10 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 52.1 innings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. That offseason, he signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels.
Nonetheless, the recovery from Tommy John has been smooth sailing for Stephenson.
"Just in general, the progression, it's felt really good," he added. "I've had zero issues throughout the whole process, and it's honestly been a lot smoother than I expected it to be. My arm feels great right now. So I kind of have to hold them back, trying to make sure I stay within the range they want me to be in, so that way I don't push anything more than they want me to right now.”
A return for Ben Joyce, who is also on the IL, seems nowhere near so the Angels could use a solid reinforcement like Stephenson.
