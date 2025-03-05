Angels' $33 Million Reliever Provides Huge Injury Update After Missing 2024
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but put up strong numbers the year prior.
More news: Angels Make First Major Roster Moves of the Spring
In 2023, Stephenson produced a 3.10 ERA where he had 77 strikeouts over 52.1 innings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. That offseason, Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels.
"It feels really good right now,” Stephenson said earlier in camp “I’m happy with the progression. I feel like there’s a lot more in the tank that I’m holding back right now, which is a good thing. Obviously I don’t want to push too hard until they say it’s time to go, but right now I feel really good."
“Just in general, the progression, it's felt really good," he added. "I've had zero issues throughout the whole process, and it's honestly been a lot smoother than I expected it to be. My arm feels great right now. So I kind of have to hold them back, trying to make sure I stay within the range they want me to be in, so that way I don't push anything more than they want me to right now.”
Stephenson is aiming to pitch in July, but there's no official timetable yet. However, he's now throwing up to 90 mph in bullpen sessions. He continues to throw solely fastballs, and is not expected to face hitters until April.
The right-hander is eligible to come off the injured list in late May. Once the Angels get Stephenson in the bullpen, there should be a strong trio of relievers in Anaheim.
Ben Joyce and Kenley Jansen are expected to make the backend of the bullpen a strength for the Angels in 2025. The newly-acquired Jansen is the active leader in pitching appearances (871) and saves (447). In 2024, he recorded 27 saves in 31 opportunities for the Boston Red Sox.
Jansen is also coming off his lowest mark since 2021 with a 3.29 ERA. Needless to say, the 37-year-old brings some elite stuff, but also gives Joyce the chance to slide into a setup role.
Once Stephenson arrives, there should be three formiddable relievers coming out of the Angels bullpen.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Dealing With Knee Injury, Will Miss Some Time
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.