Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to 2 AL Squads in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson was named an All-Star in 2024, a season where he produced a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts in 179.1 innings.
Anderson had a 3.1 WAR last season, which was the second-highest mark of his career. The left-hander's WAR only trailed shortstop Zach Neto among all Angels.
Anderson had a strong first-half performance, but wasn't as sharp later in the year where he logged a 5.43 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 12 games.
Anderson's final year under contract with the Angels is this season. He was the club's most dependable starter in 2024, but there was speculation he would be dealt before the trade deadline.
The trade rumors still exist for the left-hander as Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes Anderson could be traded at the deadline to either the Cleveland Guardians or Minnesota Twins.
"The Angels do not always do the sensible thing, and they had an active offseason that suggests they want to contend in 2025, but will they?" Axisa writes."It's possible in the watered-down American League, for sure, but the Angels have not earned the benefit of the doubt. And even if things don't go their way, they're not guaranteed to sell at the deadline. My guess is Anderson, who had a solid enough bounce-back season a year ago, will garner enough interest in the trade deadline that the Angels are compelled to move him. Or at least more compelled that they would be normally. The 35-year-old lefty is owed $13 million in 2025, the final season of his contract. There are contenders with worse pitchers in the back of their rotation."
In Cactus League play, Anderson had a 10.64 ERA with nine strikeouts and five walks across 11 innings pitched.
