Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to AL Contender as Trade Deadline Fit
The Athletic's Jim Bowden linked Los Angeles Angels All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays during the AL East contender's search for another starting pitcher.
"The Blue Jays have made acquiring a starting pitcher their priority at this trade deadline," said Bowden. "They match up well with the Diamondbacks for one of their impending free-agent starters, [Zac] Gallen or [Merrill] Kelly, if Arizona decides to sell, or perhaps with the Angels for Anderson."
Bowden believes the Angels will be sellers at the deadline, and if they are, they will likely deal the 35-year-old in the last year of his contract. Anderson is a two-time All-Star with the Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, and has stood out again in 2025 for his performances.
Anderson has a 3.99 ERA through 13 starts and 70 innings pitched. He has a low strikeout percentage compared to other seasons, only fanning 18.6% of the batters he faces, but has the highest strikeouts per walk rate among angels starters (2.11).
Anderson has allowed the second fewest runs among Angels starters this season, and is pitching above league average for the second season running.
With the veteran's three-year, $39 million contract ending after the 2025 season, the Angels could look to cash in on Anderson if they aren't in the playoff race come the deadline.
The Angels currently sit second in the American League West and have won seven out of 10 games in June. They are the only team left in MLB to use only five starters this season, so the odds of them shaking up their rotation in the middle of a playoff push is unlikely.
Whether the Angels decide to sell or keep everything together by the deadline is largely reliant on their next three series against the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. If the Angels can maintain their momentum and remain around .500 through these 10 games, they may need to avoid selling at the deadline.
