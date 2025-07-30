Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to Dodgers in Potential Major Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Angels could move one of their veteran arms at the MLB trade deadline to their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels two years ago after making the All-Star team for the Dodgers.
The Halos handed Anderson a three-year, $39 million deal in 2023, and he is in the final year of the deal, making him an expiring contract.
The Dodgers are looking for starting pitchers as the pitching staff has faced a revolving door of injuries.
Most of their injured arms are higher-end starters, leaving room for some back-end rotation pitchers who can eat innings in the regular season until pitchers like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki return.
The Angels, meanwhile, are in a spot to sell some of their veteran players, and according to The Athletic's Trade Deadline preview, Anderson could be dealt.
"A once-touted prospect who quietly became a two-time All-Star in his 30s, Anderson is a dependable back-end starter for a contender in need of rotation stability," the story reads.
"He has roughly league-average numbers (100 ERA+), but he’s also tied for the second-most starts in the majors, and he’s allowed more than four runs only three times.
"Anderson is rarely dominant but typically steady, which has value as teams worry about workload and depth down the stretch. His contract expires at the end of the year, which surely increases the motivation for the Angels — who are vaguely in contention — to consider moving him."
While Anderson came in with expectations of solving the Angels' ailing starting pitching woes, the team around him hasn't been able to match his productivity.
He can still provide a decent outing for a competitive team. He gives up an 87th percentile average exit velocity and 87th percentile hard hit percentage.
His fastball only averages a dismal 89.1 mph velocity, but on the right team, like the Dodgers, he offers value.
The Angels, meanwhile, could use some prospects, even if they are on the lower end of the Dodgers' elite farm system.
The Dodgers could also look for a controllable starting pitcher to help net them a return that can help them for this season and future seasons.
