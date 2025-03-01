Angels’ $39 Million All-Star Named Bust Candidate in 2025
Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson was an All-Star in 2024, but the latest prediction has his downfall coming in 2025.
Last season, Anderson produced a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 179.1 innings. His 3.1 WAR was the second-highest mark of his career and trailed only shortstop Zach Neto among all Halos.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter provides evidence as to why Anderson being a bust next season is plausible.
"A 4.66 FIP painted a far less encouraging picture of Anderson's work last season, and he ranked in the bottom half of the league in expected ERA (30th percentile) and expected batting average allowed (39th percentile)," Reuter wrote. "His first-half numbers (19 GS, 2.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) also propped up an ugly second-half performance (12 GS, 5.43 ERA, 1.52 WHIP) that could be a preview of what's to come in 2025."
Anderson gave up one run in two innings during the Angels' Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds. He also struck out one and walked one. However, it is important to note he would not have allowed any runs if not for an error in the outfield.
“I actually felt pretty good about it,” Anderson said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Obviously you don’t feel like you’re ready to go start the season right now, but luckily that’s not where we are. I felt like the things I wanted to accomplish are headed in the right direction.”
Anderson's final year under contract with the Angels is this season. He was the club's most dependable starter in 2024, but there was speculation he would be dealt before the trade deadline.
Nevertheless, general manager Perry Minasian chose to hold on to Anderson.
“It means a lot to me,” Anderson said at the time. “I like to be here. I like everyone here. I love this place. I love all my teammates. I'm just glad to be here.”
The hope is that Anderson earns another All-Star selection in 2025 after another strong performance with the Angels.
