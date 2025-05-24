Angels' $39 Million All-Star Named Most Likely Trade Candidate
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher and two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson as the Halos' most likely player to relocate during the season.
Anderson is having another great season with the Halos, meaning his name is once again floating around the rumor mill. The southpaw currently has a better ERA than he did in his All-Star campaign last year, and is allowing less hits per nine innings than any Angel with more than five innings pitched. His 1.4 WAR is the highest among Angels pitcher.
Anderson also led the Angels in WAR in the 2024 season at 3.0. He started 31 games, pitching 179.1 innings and striking out 142 batters, all of which were the best on the team.
Miller didn't stop with Anderson, though, believing the Angels have several pieces they would be able to move.
"...the Halos have quite a few interesting names to put on the block," said Miller.
"Save for a six-run implosion in a non-save situation, Kenley Jansen has been stout at closer, going a perfect 9-for-9 thus far. Yoán Moncada is flirting with an .800 OPS and has gone two weeks without suffering an injury. Taylor Ward has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining, but he has 13 home runs and could be a top name on the move."
The Angels had an active deadline in 2024, dealing pitchers Carlos Estevez and Luis Garcia to rebuild their farm. Although he survived last year's pitching staff purge, if Anderson continues to produce how he has for the Angels this year, they could very well cash in before his deal expires at the end of the season.
Whether or not they choose to will likely depend on their standing in the division, and if they continue to play how they have since May 15, they may want to keep the veteran.
The Halos have won eight consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in MLB with the Philadelphia Phillies.
