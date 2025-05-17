Angels' $39 Million All-Star Named Top Trade Candidate
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson as a possible trade candidate amid an impressive start to his 2025 season.
Anderson, an All-Star in 2022 and 2024, has been a bright spot on an Angels team that is struggling for results.
He is one of three Angels pitchers this year with an ERA under 3.00, and the other two — Hector Nerris and position player Nicky Lopez — have a combined three innings pitched.
Anderson has the highest strikeouts per nine innings (7.7) and lowest walks per nine innings (3.4) among Angels starters and leads qualified Angels pitchers in ERA+ with 163. His 1.8 WAR is the highest on the team.
This season is Anderson's third with the Halos, and he has been a strong presence in the rotation since his arrival.
Despite his low strikeout rate of 18.9% since 2023, his 4.28 ERA with the Angels is his second-best mark with any team, behind the 2.57 ERA he posted with the Los Angeles Dodgers during his All-Star campaign in 2022. He previously played for the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners.
"Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo were all popular names on the rumor mill last summer, and all three are potential trade candidates once again this year after staying put," said Reuter. "Anderson, 35, has a 2.58 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 45.1 innings pitching in the final season of a three-year, $39 million deal."
Angels pitchers, including Anderson despite his strong start, have not been able to get a consistent rhythm going in 2025. Their 6.90 bullpen ERA is the worst in the majors, and their rotation has struggled containing the long ball. Four Angels starters, including Anderson, are tied for most home runs given up within the team with seven.
In the article, Reuter lists the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants as teams who may look to increase the depth of their starting rotation as the season progresses — and thus could be calling the Halos.
