Angels' $39 Million All-Star Named Top Trade Candidate, Linked to 3 Teams
The trade deadline is just a few weeks away, which will leave the Los Angeles Angels with some big decisions to make.
The Angels are four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot. They won six of their 13 games in July before the All-Star break and hold a 47-49 record overall this season.
For a moment, Los Angeles seemed to be in a position to be buyers at the deadline. But despite still being postseason contenders, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson has emerged as a trade candidate for the Angels.
The Athletic listed Anderson as a top trade candidate at the deadline, saying he would provide back-end rotation stability to any team. They linked the 35-year-old to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.
Anderson played one season with the Dodgers in 2022 when he earned his the first All-Star selection of his career. Then, he signed with the Angels as a free agent the following offseason.
Anderson’s three-year, $39 million contract will expire at the end of the season. Therefore, the Angels could benefit from acquiring more stability in their rotation in exchange for the veteran pitcher.
The southpaw has been stronger in recent years, earning his first All-Star selection in 2022 when he was 32 years old. Anderson was selected for the AL All-Star team last season after posting a 3.81 ERA in 31 starts for the Angels.
Despite missing out on the All-Star team this season, the 2011 first-round draft pick has continued to be a reliable starter for Los Angeles. Anderson has accrued a 4.34 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 19 starts.
Without Anderson, the Angels’ rotation consists of right-handers Kyle Hendricks, Josè Soriano and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Aside for Soriano, who will turn 27 in October, the Halos have an older group of starters.
Los Angeles has been propelled by their youth around the bases, with players like Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto and Logan O’Hoppe playing every day. If the Angels trade Anderson, they could seek out another young player to fill a spot in the rotation.
The Angels have not made any trades yet but Anderson may be the first on their list to deal.
