Angels' $39 Million All-Star Named Top Trade Chip, Linked to Needy NL-Squad
The Los Angeles Angels 2025 season began in a magical way. At one point, the Halos were leading the league in home runs above the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
More news: Mike Trout Reveals What's Wrong With Angels Amid Brutal Slump
The L.A. lineup looked unstoppable, hitting dingers with ease. The offensive surge helped the Angels begin the season with an 8-4 record. However, in the team's last 11 games, their performance has been more reminiscent of the 2024 season that featured 99 losses.
The Angels showed great potential early in the year, but if their downward spiral continues, several players will become legitimate trade candidates. Left-hander Tyler Anderson is already linked to the market this summer.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller explains why the Angels could deal Anderson ahead of the trade deadline.
"However, it's still looking quite likely that the Halos will miss the postseason for an 11th consecutive year," Miller writes. "Should they accept that fate two months in advance and embrace a fire sale, Tyler Anderson just might land at the top of the list of rental pitchers on this year's block."
Anderson has a 2.08 ERA with 21 strikeouts and a 1.062 WHIP across four starts this season.
Anderson has two All-Star selections in 2022 and 2024, and pending a few more solid starts, he could earn another this season. He is in his final year of team control, and while he was the Angels' most dependable starter last season, he makes a good trade piece this summer.
Miller suggests Anderson is a good fit for the Chicago Cubs, who are in need of a reliable starter after Justin Steele had to undergo season-ending surgery. While the Cubs lineup has shown remarkable offensive firepower, the team will likely need another starter in order to be taken seriously as a contender.
More news: Angels Insider Thinks Halos Could Make Major Rotation Change Soon
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.