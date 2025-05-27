Angels $42 Million All-Star Addition Named Among Biggest Busts
The Los Angeles Angels acquired a big bat over the offseason, but he has failed to make his mark on the season so far, making his contract one of the more disappointing ones from the winter.
Jorge Soler, right fielder and designated hitter, was brought over via trade from the Atlanta Braves. He was on a three-year deal worth $42 million. He is owed $16 million this season and next season, though his figures have not matched the price.
Kerry Miller, baseball writer at Bleacher Report, cited the addition of Soler as one of the biggest busts in the league, given his production over the past two months.
"The former was already one year into a three-year, $42M contract when the Angels traded for him," Miller wrote in his article.
"Though it wasn't a new contract, it was a new expense for his new team, and he has given them virtually nothing for their investment, batting .227 with a 0.1 bWAR on his $16M salary (with another such salary coming in 2026)."
The Angels sought to build a roster balanced with tangible experience and production, while also featuring high upside prospects that could develop into key contributors.
Soler, at the age of 33, profiles as one of those experienced players who can provide notable production, given his not-so-long-ago playoff success with the Braves.
Instead, he is slashing .222/.294/.394, with seven home runs and 20 RBIs.
He is playing below replacement level at -0.2 WAR as a whole, ranking below average in run creation with a 93 wRC+.
With this low level of production, he will really need to turn his season around to attract any playoff-contending teams for a trade, or else the organization will be stuck with a massive salary for the rest of this season and the next.
His current level of play would likely not get anyone to bite on that big of a salary.
