Angels' $42 Million All-Star Unlikely to Return This Season in Unfortunate Update
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/outfielderJorge Soler was recently moved to the 60-day injured list, and isn't making much progress, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the season.
Soler has been on the 10-day injured list since late July as he deals with lower back inflammation.
The Angels were hoping to get him back at some point, but he has seemingly not progressed enough for the team to be comfortable with him taking up a roster spot, especially with Mike Trout locked into the team as the everyday DH. Manager Ray montgomery said he has "an outside chance" of playing again this year.
Soler has mainly featured as a DH, but was forced to play the outfield following Trout's return from injury. Trout hasn't played the outfield since coming back from his early season knee injury, and Solder had to take on a role he wasn't used to.
"I mean, I haven't played in the outfield for a while for years,” Soler said through interpreter Manny Del Campo earlier this season, according to MLB.com. “And then coming here and playing it, it's tough.”
The wear and tear from playing in the outfield is well known, and his time fielding likely played a role in his back issues springing up.
His recent move to the 60-day IL means he could be activated before the end of the season, but the organization will have to weigh the risk/reward.
The DH signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Fransico Giants before the start of the 2024 season, though he ended up getting traded to the Atlanta Braves at the deadline.
The Braves ended up trading away the remaining two years left on Soler's deal to the Angels in exchange for Griffin Canning before the start of this season.
Due to injuries, Soler has not suited up much for the Halos. The Angels may end up risking further back problems and sitting Soler for the end of the season, letting him recover throughout the offseason.
Soler is still under contract for the Angels next season, so they likely don't want to put his future at risk as there's still another $13 million left on his deal next season. The Angels could also look to offload his contract in the offseason.
