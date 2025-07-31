Angels' $5.95 Million Veteran Reacts to Being Involved in Trade Rumors
Luis Rengifo is among multiple players the Los Angeles Angels have reportedly made available at the trade deadline. In addition to Rengifo, left fielder Taylor Ward and pending free agents like starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, third baseman Yoan Moncada and closer Kenley Jansen are available.
With the July 31 trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the anticipation of who the Angels will trade (or acquire) is rising. But Rengifo told the Orange County Register he is ignoring the possibility of being traded, despite often seeing rumors surrounding his name online.
“I don’t think about it,” Rengifo said. “We see a lot of things in Twitter and everybody talks about it, but I just go day by day and play the game.”
Rengifo can play multiple positions and has made appearances at second base, third base, right field and designated hitter this season. He has been starting at second base for the past few weeks but will likely go back to backing up Yoan Moncada at third when rookie Christian Moore heals his sprained thumb.
It would make sense for the Angels to trade either Rengifo or Moncada, as they will both be rentals for the second half of the season.
Rengifo had the best season of his career in 2024, despite missing time with a wrist injury. He slashed .300/.347/.417 and stole a career-high 24 stolen bases in 78 games.
His power at the plate has progressively worsened every season since his career-high .444 slugging percentage in 2023, and he has not hit double-digit home runs in a season since.
The 28-year-old is slashing .241/.283/.325 and has only hit five home runs in 101 games this season. Rengifo has also only stolen three bases and has been caught stealing six times.
Los Angeles is four games behind in the AL Wild Card race and recently traded for Washington Nationals relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin on Wednesday. Therefore, the Halos might be taking a shot at getting back to the postseason rather than looking to build for 2026.
As of Wednesday evening, Rengifo remains on the Angels’ roster. But his role on the team is beginning to wither as Moore is set to return in August.
