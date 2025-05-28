Angels' $5 Million Addition Linked to Yankees, Others in Potential Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Angels are rebounding after a rough start to the season and are now somewhat stuck in the middle of the pecking order, which means they could end up buying or selling towards the middle of the season.
The Angels came into the season with a balanced roster that has veterans and prospects in an attempt to have some immediate success while having a healthy developmental pipeline.
One of the team's veteran acquisitions was third baseman Yoan Moncada, a Chicago White Sox castoff who had a ton of hype when he broke into the majors, but has failed to live up to expectations.
He has proven to be a solid defender at third and is showing some impressive power, along with a good swing that has him in the middle of a career resurgence.
CBS Sports insider R.J. Anderson has pegged Moncada as a name to watch on the hot stove with the summer approaching soon.
"It's to be seen if the Angels fall far enough from the race to consider selling off pieces," Anderson wrote in his story.
"I'm including Moncada here because I'm skeptical about Los Angeles' chances (based both on their roster and their run differential). He's having a heck of a rebound season, hitting the ball hard and on a line while drawing his share of walks."
Moncada typically hits third in the Angels' lineup and is slashing .222/.330/.467 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in only 27 games played.
He has missed a good portion of the season with a thumb injury, leading to a smaller sample size, but he is still above average in run creation and is overall playing above replacement level.
His success is a true feather in the cap of the Angels' front office, and now the team could potentially parlay his success into a trade for prospects. Moncada only signed a one-year deal over the offseason at the low figure of $5 million.
Given his production, he should fetch a decent price, especially since his salary is so low for a player of his production. Anderson linked him to the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers as potential fits.
