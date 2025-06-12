Angels' $5 Million Breakout Slugger Linked to Yankees in Trade Deadline Move
Yoan Moncada's career has been an interesting one to say the least.
A player with a ton of natural ability, the Cuban infielder first made a name for himself in 2016 as an elite prospect with the Boston Red Sox. He was then dealt to the Chicago White Sox in a blockbuster deal as the centerpiece of a package in exchange for pitcher Chris Sale.
With the White Sox, Moncada had middling success. Aside from one 25-homer season in which he hit .315 (in 2019), Moncada was woefully inconsistent as a performer and in terms of staying on the field.
After eight years, the White Sox let him go with the Halos picking him up this past offseason.
The 30-year-old has been better this year with the Angels in limited time. Dealing with multiple injuries (including currently with right knee inflammation), Moncada has hit .237 with six homers. He does have an .841 OPS and is hitting the ball very well courtesy of multiple deeper analytic breakdowns (via Baseball Savant).
With Moncada coming off the books at the end of this season, it's not surprising that he'd have some interest across the league. One team associated with him is the reigning AL champion New York Yankees.
Jake Mintz of Yahoo! Sports theorized that Moncada would be one name of interest for the Yankees as a potential trade target. Others included are Amed Rosario, Eugenio Suarez, and Chris Martin.
Moncada would provide New York with some thump from both sides of the plate, as well as a veteran presence. In theory, he'd help strengthen the Yankees' bench while also offering an option as a starter periodically.
As for the Angels, Moncada isn't integral to the future of the franchise. He was signed as a flier on a one-year deal, and the plan to theoretically get something for him as a rental was likely the goal when they brought him on in the offseason.
Moncada at the very least could end up being a valuable player down the stretch for the Halos should the direction from the front office involve pushing for a playoff spot rather than being a seller for other contending ballclubs. Much like with the Yankees, Moncada would help the Halos' depth immediately upon returning.
