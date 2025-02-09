Angels' $5 Million Free Agent Chose Halos Over Interested NL Contender
The Los Angeles Angels added third baseman Yoan Moncada to a one-year deal worth $5 million on Thursday night but had to fight a National League contender to get him.
The Chicago Cubs reportedly expressed interest in Moncada and made an offer of approximately $3 million for one season, according to sources of baseball insider Francys Romero.
Adding Moncada to the roster is significant because he exclusively plays the same position as Anthony Rendon, who has been a disappointment since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019.
With the addition of Moncada, who has primarily played third base over the past seven seasons, Rendon’s role with the Angels becomes less certain. While he could spell Moncada occasionally or fill in for Nolan Schanuel at first against tough lefties, his future remains unclear with just two years left on his contract.
Meanwhile, Moncada, a 29-year-old switch-hitter, has underperformed recently, posting a .236/.291/.387 line over the last three seasons, despite his strong 2019 breakout and solid 2021 campaign.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian acknowledged this offseason that the team can't rely solely on Rendon moving forward.
After playing in less than a third of the games over the past four seasons and posting a .666 OPS, Rendon's future contributions are uncertain.
"We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives that will make us better," Minasian said during the Winter Meetings in December. "Obviously a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us better, but with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look at what else is out there."
Moncada, a 29-year-old switch-hitter, is looking to prove himself after struggling over the past three seasons, slashing .236/.291/.387 in just 208 games. Once a top prospect for the Red Sox, he had a breakout year in 2019 and a solid 2021 with the White Sox.
However, injuries limited him in 2022, and he only played 12 games last season. The White Sox declined his $25 million option, making him a free agent.
Rather than signing with potential postseason contenders in the Cubs, Blue Jays or Mariners, Moncada became the first signing of any significance for the Angels since finalizing the Yusei Kikuchi deal.