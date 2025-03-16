Angels $5 Million Infielder at Serious Risk of Missing Opening Day Due to Injury
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada could be out for some time with a bruised thumb, according to manager Ron Washington.
“It looks like he’s going to be on the shelf for a minute,” Washington said Sunday, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Nothing is torn. Just got some deep bruises. We’ve got to let it settle down before we start letting him try to hit.”
There's no telling if Moncada will be ready for Opening Day.
“We’ve just got to wait and see,” Washington said. “Depends on how quick he heals.”
The grim update once again calls into question the state of the infield. Moncada's absence from the Opening Day lineup likely moves Luis Rengifo to the hot corner and Tim Anderson to second. Starting shortstop Zach Neto will begin the season on the injured list, so the Angels are also looking for a temporary replacement.
Both Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery are candidates to be the team's infield quarterback for the time being.
Moncada has a history of injury issues, and the bone bruise is just another setback for the veteran infielder. In 2024, he played only 12 games with the Chicago White Sox after suffering a left adductor strain in April. Moncada returned for one contest in September.
The 29-year-old has played in just 208 games in the last three years. Sound familiar?
From the start of the offseason, the Angels knew they couldn't count on Anthony Rendon. This eventually led to the Halos signing Moncada, especially since Rendon would undergo hip surgery and likely miss the entire season.
It appears the injury woes at third base have only continued with the latest update surrounding Moncada.
