Angels' $5 Million Infielder Having 'Slow' Recovery From Injury
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said third baseman Yoan Moncada is having a "slow" recovery from right knee inflammation, which has kept him on the injured list since June 2.
Moncada is eligible to return for the Angels series opener against the Orioles on Friday, but is unable to plant his back leg on his swing. This is his second trip to the IL this season, as he spent April 10 to May 6 on the 15-day injured list with a thumb sprain. He homered in back-to-back games upon his return.
Washington previously expected Moncada to return when eligible after having him hit off a tee and easing him into drills, but this may not be the case due to his injury troubles.
The Angels signed Moncada to a one-year, $5 million contract over the offseason, and when he has been healthy he has been a force in the Angels' batting order.
The Cuban has six home runs and 19 runs batted in through 30 games this season, and is slashing .237/.336/.505. His .841 OPS is the highest he has had since 2019, when he received Most Valuable Player votes on the Chicago White Sox.
Moncada spent his rookie year with the Boston Red Sox before they traded him to the White Sox for Chris Sale before the 2017 season. He played in Chicago for eight seasons, though his 2024 season only consisted of 12 games due to injury. A left adductor strain kept him sidelined from April 2024 to September 2024, and he elected free agency after the season.
In Moncada's absence, Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman have split time at third base, though neither are hitting above .200 or have a home run.
The Angels drew level with the Seattle Mariners for second place in the American League West after they completed their sweep of the Athletcs Wednesday afternoon. They will hope for a quick return from Moncada as they make a push to catch the first-place Astros, who sit four games ahead of them.
