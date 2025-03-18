Angels' $5 Million Infielder Optimistic for Opening Day Status Despite Setback
Deep bone bruises are unpredictable. They can force players onto the injured list for a short stint, or they can fight through it.
Yoán Moncada is fighting through the one on his right thumb.
According to multiple reports, Moncada took grounders without any issues on Monday and is confident he’ll be ready for Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox on March 27.
Moncada signed a one-year deal worth $5 million on Feb. 15 to be the everyday third baseman with the Los Angeles Angels after hip surgery is keeping Anthony Rendon out for the entire season.
For Moncada, the bone bruise has been troublesome, but hopefully won't keep him away from being in the lineup for Opening Day.
“I feel like I'm gonna be ready for Opening Day,” Moncada said. “That's what I’m aiming for right now. So that's my mindset.”
Moncada told reporters he injured his thumb by hitting it too hard on his glove. Fortunately, it isn't more serious and the trainers have a good plan in place to keep him on the field.
“I’m just day to day,” Moncada said. “Based on that, we’ll be implementing more things to get better and get ready.”
Manager Ron Washington was optimistic when asked about Moncada's thumb.
“There wasn't any [ligament] damage,” Washington said of Moncada. “Was just a deep bruise. And we all recover from deep bruises differently, so I'm hoping he’s a quick recover-er. So that's great news. Gonna keep working and hope that when Opening Day shows up, he’ll be there.”
If the plan in place doesn't work for Moncada, Luis Rengifo would start at third. The Angels were worried about the utility man missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury but he seems to be just fine. He stole a base on Sunday and was in the starting lineup Monday going 2-for-3 with a run driven in.
“You see him steal that base?” Washington said Monday. “I said, ‘Well, there’s nothing wrong with his legs.’ All he has to do is keep seeing pitches. We know he’s going to make contact and put the ball in play. He’s ramping it up. He’s feeling good. Just hope he can stay on the program we’ve got him on and he should be ready for Opening Day if we have no setbacks.”
If both players are healthy then Rengifo will play second base, pushing Tim Anderson to the bench.
