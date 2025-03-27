Angels’ $5 Million Infielder Out for Opening Day Due to Injury: Full Lineup vs White Sox
The question for seemingly all of March was whether or not Yoan Moncada would be ready for Opening Day.
Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels have revealed that the third baseman will not make his Halos debut in Chicago on Thursday as they have released the official starting lineup, and he's not in it.
Luis Rengifo will move over from second base to replace Moncada, as fellow veteran Tim Anderson will get the start at second base against his former team.
A thumb injury that not even manager Ron Washington knows the source of is what began the saga of uncertainty ahead of the season opener.
“Just one day, he came out there and the doc said that he hurt his thumb,” Washington said earlier this month. “That could happen many ways. He doesn’t even know. He just woke up one morning and his thumb was messed up. Might have been something that happened and it didn’t affect him till the next day. But it is a deep bruise, and he can’t throw. And he has trouble swinging the bat. When you’re swinging the bat, you’re pulling down on that, so you’ve got to be cautious.”
Although no ligaments were torn in the thumb, it is a tricky injury, especially for a third baseman.
Although this is disappointing for fans, a positive that has come out of this is now Tim Anderson makes not just Angels roster, but will trot out onto the field and represent them on Opening Day.
Anderson was not guaranteed a roster spot and is looking to write a new chapter to his All-Star career.
As for the third baseman, he will have to wait just a little longer to get back onto the diamond. Last season, he only saw 11 appearances for the Chicago White Sox until an April abductor strain sidelined him for all but one more game in the season, an away game at Angel Stadium.
He'll hope to make his debut in the second game of the series on Saturday.
Angels Lineup vs White Sox on Opening Day
