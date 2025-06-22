Angels' $5 Million Infielder Provides Discouraging Update on Frustrating Injury
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada gave a disappointing update on the knee injury which has kept him on the injured list since June 2.
“I have been feeling better, but I still feel pain,” Moncada said. “The pain hasn’t gone away.”
This is Moncada's second trip to the injured list since his move to the Angels in the offseason, the first lasting a little more than three weeks after he sustained a thumb sprain April 10. Moncada says he can swing left-handed but not right-handed, and that he can't do any defensive drills with his injury.
“I have been trying everything,” Moncada said. “I have seen every doctor. They tell me the same thing: It’s going to go away. That’s it.”
Moncada has been solid for the Halos when healthy, hitting six home runs and posting a .841 OPS though the 30 games he's played. Luis Rengifo has taken most of the reps at third base in Moncada's absence, as the recent promotion of Christian Moore moved him from his usual post at second.
Angels manager Ron Washington initially believed Moncada would return when he was eligible against the Baltimore Orioles June 13, but his progress has slowed due to his inability to bat right-handed or field.
The Angels signed the third baseman to a one-year, $5 million contract in the offseason, as he left the Chicago White Sox after playing eight seasons on the South Side.
“Honestly, I feel very frustrated,” Moncada said through an interpreter on Saturday. “I feel very low energy because of this. I want to play and I’m going to keep doing my thing so I can get better as quick as I can.”
The Angels will hope for a quick recovery from Moncada, as they are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite being fourth in their division. After a loss to the first-place Astros on Sunday, they sit two and a half games out of an American League Wild Card spot behind the Seattle Mariners. They get back to work Monday against the Boston Red Sox at 6:38 p.m. PT.
