Angels $5 Million Offseason Addition Suffers Yet Another Injury
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada sustained a right knee injury in Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees.
Moncada exited the game after five innings, citing knee soreness. He said he considered himself "day-to-day" through his interpreter.
Moncada already spent some time on the injured list for the Angels this season, spending April 10-May 6 sidelined with a right thumb sprain. He also missed a large portion of the 2024 season with a left adductor strain, playing just 12 games and not recording a single home run or RBI in 45 plate appearances.
The Angels signed Moncada in February after he elected free agency. Before coming to Los Angeles, he spent eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox and one season with the Boston Red Sox.
Moncada has been productive offensively for the Angels despite his limited appearances this year, slashing .228/.333/.478 while swatting five home runs and 18 runs batted in. He is one of just two Halos to hit a home run during the Angels' current five-game losing streak, the other being Zach Neto.
Moncada's 129 OPS+ would be his best since 2019, and his .812 OPS would be the highest of his career so far. Moncada has been a huge source of power for the Angels this year, as 12 of his 21 hits this season have been for extra bases.
After clawing their way to third in the American League West with an eight-game win streak, an offensive slump caused the Angels to lose five straight and slip back into fourth in the division, only better than the Athletics. Additionally, they now sit five games back from a Wild Card spot even though they were just two games back five games ago.
During their skid, the Angels have the second worst batting average (.189) and slugging percentage (.264) in the American League, and have the worst on base percentage (.226) in MLB. Their 36 wRC+ during this span is second-worst in MLB, only behind the Texas Rangers.
They will look to turn their luck around against the Cleveland Guardians, who they already beat this season in a three-game series from April 4-6. They will begin the matchup in Cleveland on Friday at 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.
