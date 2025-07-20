Angels' $5 Million Slugger Drawing Interest From Several Teams as Trade Deadline Nears: Report
As the trade deadline approaches in the next few days, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoán Moncada has garnered attention from several MLB teams.
Many MLB insiders believe the Angels will be aggressive buyers at the deadline because they are still within reach of an American League Wild Card spot. Trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games, the Angels are expected to gamble at the deadline in hopes of ending the longest current postseason drought in MLB.
Moncada is the Halos’ backup third baseman behind Luis Rengifo and has made 33 starts at the position. Therefore, the Angels could be open to trading him to add some more talented every day players to their roster for the second half of the season.
The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are among teams that have expressed interest in Moncada, per MLB insider Francys Romero
Although there are still a few months left of the season, all three of those teams have nearly secured a spot in the postseason. The Cubs lead the National League, while the Yankees and Brewers hold the top Wild Card spot in their respective leagues.
Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Los Angeles over the offseason. As a result, the 30-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season and could be a valuable rental for any of the three teams.
The Angels have placed Moncada on the injured list twice this season. The first time was with a right thumb sprain in April and the second was a knee injury in the middle of June.
Since returning from the knee injury on July 8, Moncada has not performed well at the plate. He has slashed .200/.273/.350 while logging a .623 OPS in six games since the Angels reactivated him.
Across the entire season, Moncada has slashed .231/.326/.479 and hit seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 36 games.
Moncada is just one of several veterans that have been named as potential trade options for the Angels. Los Angeles is desperate to play in October but is not willing to trade any of their young stars like Zach Neto or Christian Moore.
The Halos are still in a position to make the postseason and will have some big decisions to make regarding which players to barter with.
