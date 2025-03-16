Angels' $63 Million Ace Added a New Pitch This Year
The Los Angeles Angels awarded the team's biggest contract of the offseason to their Opening Day starter, left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.
More news: Luis Rengifo Reveals His Opening Day Status For Angels
“It’s obvious,” Angels manager Ron Washington said at the time of the announcement. “We just signed him to a big contract. We didn’t bring him here to be our No. 4 or No. 5. We didn’t bring him here to be No. 3 or No. 2. We brought him here to lead our staff. That’s the obvious part.”
Kikuchi's three-year, $63 million deal was the largest free-agent deal for an Angels pitcher since C.J. Wilson in 2011, an indication the southpaw would play a big role for the Halos in 2025.
“Very happy and honored,” Kikuchi said through his interpreter after receiving the Opening Day nod. “I’m hoping that we can just get off to a good start, starting from Game 1.”
The Angels hope Kikuchi provides the team with a consistent starter in the rotation, as well as a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
“Obviously, it’s my seventh year now in the bigs,” Kikuchi said. “I’ve been around, so I would like to help out in any way I can for the young guys, but I have a routine, so I hope guys can take notice of like what I do in order to prepare for games and stuff like that.”
Last season, Kikuchi produced a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.
In 2025, the southpaw is hoping to implement a new pitch to his arsenal. While Kikuchi utilizes a slider, a curveball, and a changeup, his sweeper should give the starter a new look hitters haven't seen previously.
“It’s a pitch I can keep in my back pocket kind of thing,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima. “Just pick and choose different spots to use it. I wouldn't say, like, play around with it, but just making sure I know when to use it.”
More news: Angels Free Agent Veteran Reliever Signs With AL West Rival
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.