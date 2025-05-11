Angels' $63 Million All-Star Finally Feels Like Himself After Slow Start
Throughout his time in the majors, Yusei Kikuchi has proven to be a solid starter. This success led to the Los Angeles Angels signing him to a three-year, $63 million deal over the off-season, and he seems to be finally delivering results for the team.
The Angels have long sought solid starting pitching, often rotating through veterans or underdeveloped prospects, although the team continues investing during every free agency.
Yusei Kikuchi is just one of a long line of Angels free agency acquisitions over the past couple of years, though his recent performances have shown that he is settling into his new home.
In eight starts, he has pitched 42 innings, posting a 3.83 ERA, 0.4 WAR, and 39 strikeouts.
In his last couple of starts, Kikiuchi says he is feelilng better.
“The last two games I’ve pitched, getting my feeling back,” Kikuchi told reporters through his interpreter.
“Definitely throwing more strikes. I feel like I’m being myself.”
In a April 26 start against the Minnesota Twins, Kikuchi left his start after just two innings. He gave up four earned runs and four walks.
Kikuchi gave up one run in his last start, going six full innings, with six strikeouts and only one run allowed.
Before that start, he faced off against the red-hot Detroit Tigers, where he gave up two runs in five innings, with five strikeouts.
Both outings show he is moving in the right direction, providing the team with quality starts that keep them in games.
There is considerable room for growth; his strikeout, hard-hit, and ground ball percentages are average for the league.
He falls below average in expected ERA, expected batting average, chase percentage, and whiff percentage.
Kikiuchi's baseline level of play is much better than his current metrics indicate, and with increased comfort and steady improvement, he could become the pitcher they signed during free agency.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.