Angels' $88M Free Agent Target 'Not Close' To Making Decision: Report
Free agent outfielder Anthony Santander is reportedly not close to making a decision, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to Santander for weeks, but there seems to be no progress on a potential deal.
More news: Halos Free Agent Target Joins Dodgers, Arte Moreno Looking to Make 'Big Splash'
Murray said he doesn't believe "any deal is close" for Santander even with teams such as the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays on Friday's episode of The Baseball Insiders podcast.
The Blue Jays were reportedly the frontrunner in the Santander sweepstakes after the team offered the outfielder a four-year, $82 million contract. MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported the deal on New Years Day, but since then, there has been no word on any deal for Santander.
The Angels and Toronto were speculated to be the top contender for Santander by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press who wrote: "The Tigers have interest in right fielder Anthony Santander, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are the frontrunners for his services."
Santander, 30, is a popular free agent this winter after a stellar 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles where he slashed .235/.308/.506 with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances.
After Santander spent his whole career with the Orioles, the team tried to keep him for another season by extending a qualifying offer. Now any team that signs Santander will do so at a cost, giving up a draft pick. The outfielder is expected to land a contract anywhere between $80 million and $100 million, according to multiple reports.
It is unclear whether the Angels have made Santander an offer, but Murray's comments indicate the outfielder is not ready to make a decision. While the team recently lost out on Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim, the Angels can redirect those funds to a potential offer for Santander.
General manager Perry Minasian said the team isn't finished adding talent this offseason, so there is reportedly more to come for the Angels.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings last month. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Predicted to Have 40-Homer, MVP-Like Season in 2025