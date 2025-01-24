Halos Today

Angels a 'Possibility' for $63M Star Pitcher in Free Agency, Says Insider

Valentina Martinez

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty and MLB insider Jon Heyman said his arrival to Anaheim is a possibility.

"Angels, Flaherty? Definitely a possibility. One of the team I think looking at starting pitching. At least looking. We shall see if they do it," Heyman said on a recent Bleacher Report live stream.

Signing Flaherty would be a huge deal for the Angels, but it would definitely entail a lucrative contract and convincing the right-hander the Halos are destined to be contenders in 2025.

Since Flaherty has remained on the market so late into the offseason, he is open to a short-term deal which could help the Angels' chances of signing him. Spotrac currently projects a three-year, $63 million deal for Flaherty,

Flaherty recently spoke on his free agent process during an appearance on Foul Territory. He said he wouldn't be returning to the team he won a World Series with just three months ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m not going back to L.A. most likely — I can do the numbers, do the math,” Flaherty said. “It doesn’t bother me. I’m trying to go elsewhere and win and see if we can’t beat those guys."

Flaherty added: “I wanted to stay in Detroit. We had had conversations. I loved it there. I thought the combo of me and Skub was incredible. They get to Game 5 with Cleveland, got Skub on the mound, and Lane Thomas puts one swinging — that’s how the playoffs go. As crazy as it is, do I think we win that series? Probably> we probably win the series and face the Yankees in the ALCS, which is crazy to think about. I think at least we get there. … It was fun to watch what they did. We’ve been talking to them, talking to other teams. It would be fun to go back there.”

The Angels must make a few more signings in order to increase their chances of contending next season. Whether a few more deals happen in Anaheim remains to be seen.

Valentina Martinez
