Angels a 'Possibility' for $63M Star Pitcher in Free Agency, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty and MLB insider Jon Heyman said his arrival to Anaheim is a possibility.
More news: One Blockbuster Signing the Angels Must Make Before 2025 Season Starts
"Angels, Flaherty? Definitely a possibility. One of the team I think looking at starting pitching. At least looking. We shall see if they do it," Heyman said on a recent Bleacher Report live stream.
Signing Flaherty would be a huge deal for the Angels, but it would definitely entail a lucrative contract and convincing the right-hander the Halos are destined to be contenders in 2025.
Since Flaherty has remained on the market so late into the offseason, he is open to a short-term deal which could help the Angels' chances of signing him. Spotrac currently projects a three-year, $63 million deal for Flaherty,
Flaherty recently spoke on his free agent process during an appearance on Foul Territory. He said he wouldn't be returning to the team he won a World Series with just three months ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I’m not going back to L.A. most likely — I can do the numbers, do the math,” Flaherty said. “It doesn’t bother me. I’m trying to go elsewhere and win and see if we can’t beat those guys."
Flaherty added: “I wanted to stay in Detroit. We had had conversations. I loved it there. I thought the combo of me and Skub was incredible. They get to Game 5 with Cleveland, got Skub on the mound, and Lane Thomas puts one swinging — that’s how the playoffs go. As crazy as it is, do I think we win that series? Probably> we probably win the series and face the Yankees in the ALCS, which is crazy to think about. I think at least we get there. … It was fun to watch what they did. We’ve been talking to them, talking to other teams. It would be fun to go back there.”
The Angels must make a few more signings in order to increase their chances of contending next season. Whether a few more deals happen in Anaheim remains to be seen.
More news: Angels Predicted to Trade $105M Infielder to Yankees in Blockbuster Move