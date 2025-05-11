Angels Accomplish Weird MLB History Early in 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Angels have had a strange season so far, so the recent history that they've just made doesn't stray too far with how the year has been going.
After Shaun Anderson made his season dbeut on Friday, he became the fourth member of the Halos with the last name 'Anderson' to play for the team, joining Ian, Tim, and Tyler.
More news: Nephew of Former Angels Pitcher is Making Waves — With an Assist From Kobe Bryant
The last time a team had four-plus players with the same last name was the 1994 Baltimore Orioles with Mark, Lonnie, Lee, and Dwight Smith.
Anderson —Shaun, that is — comes to the Angels bullpen in a time when they perhaps need it most.
The 30-year-old tossed a 5.06 ERA over seven appearances in Triple-A for the Halos, all of which were starts, along with 30 strikeouts to 13 walks. In 1.1 innings in the Show this season, Anderson had three strikeouts, a walk, and an earned run.
More news: Angels Manager Teaches Harsh Lesson to Veteran After Stupid Mistake
Anderson is a journeyman of sorts in professional baseball.
After being drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 2013 Draft, Anderson continued his collegiate career at the University of Florida and was then drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2016. He would bounce around in the minor league track in both the Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants organizations.
Finally, Anderson made his MLB debut in 2019 with San Francisco. He spent two seasons there before a 2021campaign saw him split time with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and the San Diego Padres.
He spent the 2022 season with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, making just one MLB appearance that season as 2023 would be the year that Anderson spent time in Korea playing professionally.
Anderson made his way back to MLB in 2024 splitting time with the Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins and even a brief start in Mexico.
Hopefully, Anderson can prove himself and stay as a member of the Halos with the three other teammates that share his last name.
More news: Angels Appear to Be Looking for Third Baseman of the Future
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.