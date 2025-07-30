Angels Acquiring Veteran Left-Handed Reliever in Major Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Angeles are acquiring left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The Angels are also acquiring right-handed reliever Luis Garcia from the Nationals, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, as the Halos are adding two relievers from the Nationals in a major trade.
Left-handed pitcher Jake Eder is one of the players going back to Washington. The other is minor league first baseman Sam Brown.
Chafin, 35, has a 2.70 ERA in 26 appearances this season for Washington. The 12-year veteran has a career 3.39 ERA, spending a majority of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since 2020, he's bounced around the league, spending time with the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers (twice), Diamondbacks (again), Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Nationals.
Chafin will add a dependable left-hander to the Halos bullpen, one that enters Wednesday ranking 27th in MLB with a 4.99 ERA.
As for Garcia, the 38-year-old was a member of the Angels last season, before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline for four players: outfielder Matthew Lugo, first baseman Niko Kavadas, right-handed pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn and right-handed pitcher Yeferson Vargas.
Garcia began the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sporting a 5.27 ERA before being designated for assignment and joining the Nationals. In Washington, he had a 0.90 ERA in 10 appearances.
Across his 13-year career, he has a 4.14 ERA in 565.1 innings. Last year with the Angels, he had a 3.71 ERA across 45 appearances.
As for the return, Eder had a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings for the Angels this year, his first season with the Halos after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox for cash in March.
Brown was a 12th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2023. Across 92 games in Double-A this season, he's hitting .244 with five home runs, 40 RBIs and an OPS of .708.
