Angels Activate $33 Million Reliever, Send Down Pitcher Without Him Getting Into Game
The Los Angeles Angels activated right-handed relief pitcher Robert Stephenson from the 60-day injured list on Friday, filling the hole starting pitcher Chase Silseth left after the Halos optioned him to Triple-A on Thursday.
Stephenson has spent most of this season on the injured list, and is a big addition to a scrambling Angels bullpen.
The 32-year-old reliever missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery after the Halos signed him, and didn't return until late May.
The Halos called up Silseth ahead of their game Wednesday, moving starter Jose Soriano to the Paternity List, though he didn't feature in the Halos' 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Silseth hasn't featured for the Halos this season, though appeared in 25 games in MLB from 2022-24. He has a career 5.06 ERA with the Angels in 89 innings, and has struck out 92 batters during that time.
In Triple-A this season, he has split time between coming out of the bullpen and starting, making seven starts in 15 appearances. He has a 3.50 ERA across those 15 appearances, recording two saves in the process.
He has allowed just one home run through 36 innings, and has struck out 41 batters as well.
This story will be updated...
