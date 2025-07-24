Angels Add Top Reliever to Bullpen, Transfer $39 Million Reliever to 60-Day IL
Jose Quijada hasn't been seen or heard from in Anaheim since he was designated for assignment in March. The 29-year-old left-hander went unclaimed, and remained in the Angels' organization when he was outrighted five days later.
Since then, Quijada has quietly put together a strong season for Double-A Rocket City. In 27 games with the Trash Pandas, he is 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He's walked only nine batters and struck out 39 in 26.1 innings.
More news: Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Shockingly Trying Out New Position
Thursday, the Angels brought back Quijada. They selected his contract from the minors, optioned right-hander Jake Eder to Triple-A Salt Lake, and transferred right-hander Robert Stephenson to the 60-day injured list.
In a post to his instagram account Wednesday, Quijada hinted at the move: wrote "Spicy is back," including red pepper and fire emojis along the way.
"Spicy" is Quijada's nickname; his entrance video from the Angel Stadium bullpen features flames and spicy peppers.
More news: Angels Free Agent Pitcher Signs With AL West Rival
Since he is not on the Angels' 40-man roster, the Angels had to clear a spot for him before he could return to the majors.
Quijada looked rusty in spring training, when he allowed 13 hits and 11 runs in 7.1 Cactus League innings (13.50 ERA). Perhaps that was to be expected. Quijada had combined to make only 32 appearances over the previous two seasons, missing time due to an elbow injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery.
More news: Angels Coach Appears to Flip Off Umpire, Tempers Flare After Brutal Missed Calls
In two seasons prior to the injury (2021-22), Quijada was among the more reliable left-handed relievers in the Angels' bullpen. He made 68 appearances across the two seasons, going 0-7 with a 4.21 ERA. More impressive than his 100 ERA+ was his 1.22 WHIP and 90 strikeouts across 66.1 innings.
Stephenson made only two appearances for the Angels in May before a stretched nerve in his right biceps landed him back on the injured list. He missed all of 2024 and the start of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
More news: Ex-Angels Pitcher Cut By Mets One Day After Former Teammates Rough Him Up
The 60-day IL placement is effectively a procedural move. Stephenson can't be activated for another seven days, but he had yet to begin pitching minor league rehab games. As of this week, he's been cleared to throw from flat ground out to 90 feet.
Eder, 26, returns to the minors after he was tagged for seven hits and five runs in six innings Wednesday in New York.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.