Angels Aggressively Pursuing Korean Free Agent Infielder: Report
With the signing window quickly approaching its Jan. 3 deadline at 2 p.m. PT, Hyeseong Kim is reportedly drawing interest from three MLB teams, including the Los Angeles Angels.
According to a translated report from Korean media outlet YTN, the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres have shown the most interest. Seattle and Los Angeles are noted for needing second basemen, while San Diego is searching for a versatile infield utility player.
More news: Angels Look Genius for Getting Ahead of Catching Market in Free Agency
The report also states the Angels have expressed "the greatest interest" in Kim.
Kim, who was officially posted by the Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 4, has 30 days to negotiate with any MLB team willing to pay the required release fee and supplemental costs.
More news: Angels Mock Draft Has Halos Taking Superstar Outfielder With Second Pick
Over his eight seasons in the KBO, Kim has maintained a .304 batting average and a .364 on-base percentage. Known for his speed, he has stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last seven seasons, peaking at 46 in 2021. In 2023, the left-handed hitter delivered a .326/.383/.458 slash line with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases.
A defensive standout, Kim earned KBO Golden Glove awards at second base in 2022 and 2023, following his 2021 win as a shortstop. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, he has recorded a career batting line of .306/.364/.403 with 211 stolen bases, leading the KBO in that category during the span.
The Kiwoom Heroes have a history of sending players to MLB, including Ha-Seong Kim, who joined the Padres, Jung-ho Kang with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, Byung-ho Park with the Minnesota Twins later that year, and Jung-hoo Lee, who signed with the San Francisco Giants in December 2023.
Under KBO posting rules, the release fee structure is tiered: 20 percent of the first $25 million, 17.5 percent of the next $25 million, and 15 percent of any amount over $50 million. For example, a $50 million deal would generate $9.375 million in release fees, while deals exceeding that amount would also include 15 percent of the surplus.