Angels' AL West Rival Makes Blockbuster Trade That Sends Shockwaves Through MLB
The Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs have agreed on a blockbuster trade that's sending superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago for infielder Isaac Paredes, right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and top infield prospect Cam Smith, per multiple reports. The deal sends one of the best players in the American League West to the National League, which is great news for the Los Angeles Angels and the rest of the AL West squads.
Tucker, 27, is one of the best outfielders in Major League Baseball. The Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner, and three-time All-Star is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs and 49 RBIs across 78 games. A right shin injury forced him to miss nearly 80 games.
However, Tucker still made the All-Star team, and has now earned the honor in three consecutive seasons. Tucker hit 30 home runs in both 2021 and 2022. In 2023, he hit 29 home runs while driving in a career-best 112 runs batted in.
With Tucker heading to the NL, the Angels won't have to deal with him as much. That's great news for the Halos, as he's tormented them over the course of his seven-year career.
In 79 career games against the Angels, Tucker is slashing .289/.381/.617 with 24 home runs, 63 RBIs, and an OPS of .999. He's been a true Angel-killer, but now will be focused on beating up on NL Central teams before he hits free agency at the end of the 2025 season.
While the Astros got a solid return for a player on an expiring contract, they undoubtedly got worse. That's great news for the rest of the AL West as they look to finally dethrone the reigning four-time division champs.