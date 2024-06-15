Angels' AL West Rival Makes Shocking Decision Regarding Former MVP
Just a few days after launching a home run deep into the Anaheim night against the Los Angeles Angels, the Houston Astros released former American League Most Valuable Player José Abreu on Friday. He was halfway through his three-year, $58.5 million contract.
The 37-year-old was batting .124 (14-for-113) with two homers and seven RBIs this season. Abreu agreed to be optioned to the Minor Leagues in late May following a woeful start in which he slashed .099/.156/.113 in 22 games. In two games with Triple-A Sugar Land, Abreu was 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts.
The Astros still owe him $30.8 million from the deal he signed before last season.
Before arriving in Houston, Abreu spent parts of nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox where he was a three-time All-Star. He was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2014 after defecting from his native Cuba. He was later named MVP of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
His production dropped off significantly with the Astros. He batted .237 last year, the lowest average of his career, with 18 homers and 90 RBIs.
Abreu reached the 30-homer plateau five times and produced 100-plus RBIs six times during his tenure with Chicago, slashing .292/.354/.506 over 1,270 games with the team. He hasn't come close to those numbers with Houston and the Astros couldn't afford to play him anymore.