Angels All-Star Scratched From Lineup With Injury
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jorge Soler was scratched from Friday's lineup with groin tightness.
Soler was originally penciled in as the Angels' starting right fielder, but Jo Adell will be his replacement for the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Angels are hoping to bounce back after falling to the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-5, Thursday. Soler became a Halos hero the day prior after hitting a three-run double to secure a comeback victory over Toronto.
“It feels great for the team to come from behind when losing in the ninth inning,” Soler said through interpreter Manny Del Campo to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “The game was great, and we were facing one of the best closers in the big leagues.”
Just a few days later, Soler has been sidelined by an injury that is hopefully a minor setback. The Angels outfielder is hitting .231 with six home runs, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of .722.
Soler was acquired by the Angels less than 24 hours after the final pitch of the World Series. The hope was that he would provide a boost to the lineup, and he certainly has done a respectable job thus far.
The Angels already have right fielder Mike Trout on the injured list, and Soler joining the three-time MVP would be bad news for a team that is last in the American League West.
