Angels All-Star Slugger 'Getting Very Close' to Return, Per Ron Washington
Angels infielder Miguel Sanó is getting very close to a return.
On Monday, Angels manager Ron Washington provided an update on Sanó, saying he's continuing to do baseball activity but is yet to play in any rehab games. Washington, however, said Sanó was "getting very close" to returning to the Halos.
Sanó, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Halos this offseason. He dropped nearly 60 pounds after sitting out the 2023 season, and made the Angels' Opening Day roster.
Sanó appeared in 21 games with the Angels to start the season, slashing .262/.352/.361 with one home run, five RBIs, and 27 strikeouts. He then went on the injured list with knee inflammation.
Now, Sanó will be making a return and will look to continue to provide some pop to the Angels lineup.
Sanó said last week that he was hoping to return by the end of the road trip. The Angels' road trip ends on Wednesday against the Astros in Houston before they head back to Los Angeles for a series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Sanó spent the first eight years of his career with the Minnesota Twins. He made an All-Star team in 2017, and hit a career-high 34 home runs in 2019. As recently as 2021, the Dominican Republic native hit 30 home runs with a .778 OPS.