Angels All-Star Wins Major MLB Award
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen won his first AL Reliever of the Month award for his performances in July.
Jansen won the Reliever of the Month award twice in the National League with the Dodgers, making this the third time he has received the honor overall. He made 11 appearances in July, throwing 11.1 innings and allowing no runs during that time.
He only allowed four hits during the stretch and struck out 13 batters. He recorded two wins and five saves in June.
Jansen has had an amazing season with the Angels, posting a 2.85 ERA through 44 appearances this season. He has 20 saves in 21 opportunities, and has struck out 39 batters in 41 innings.
His 2.85 ERA is a little misleading, as he has only allowed runs in six of his outings this season. He allowed six runs in 0.2 innings at the beginning of May, ballooning his ERA to 6.23, however his record since has been nearly spotless.
The last time Jansen allowed a run was June 29, and the last time an earned run went against him was June 15. The veteran carried his scoreless streak into August, making an appearance against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and receiving a win after Taylor Ward's walk-off three-run homer.
Jansen is known around the league as an elite closer, so a run such as the one he's having isn't too surprising. Jansen is the MLB's active leader in saves, and has made four All-Star appearances in his career.
The Angels held onto Jansen at the deadline despite speculation that they would move their expiring contract for a return, however they remained confident they can reach the postseason with the way he's pitching.
They head into a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT. The Halos are 5.5 games out of the Wild Card and eight games out of the division.
