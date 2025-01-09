Angels Among 3 Leading Teams to Sign $100M All-Star in Blockbuster Deal: Report
It's hard to believe Anthony Santander is still available on the free agent market.
Santander is coming off a career-high season with the Baltimore Orioles, solidifying his reputation as a consistent power hitter. In 2024, he delivered an impressive 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, making him a valuable addition to any team seeking a significant offensive upgrade.
The 30-year-old has been linked to several teams this offseason, but the Angels, Blue Jays, and Tigers have been confirmed as three teams that remain interested in his services for at least the 2025 season, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Morosi pointed out that the situation is still evolving as Santander’s market might expand depending on how the Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman sweepstakes play out. That said, with 105 home runs over the past three seasons, Santander is more than capable of drawing interest on his own without being seen as a backup plan.
The biggest knock on Santander’s game is his below-average defense. Throughout his career, he’s been a liability in the field, which could push teams to consider using him as a full-time designated hitter to get the most out of his offensive production.
More news: Angels Linked to $26M All-Star Outfielder as Potential Surprise Free Agent Signing
The best fit for Santander could actually be the Angels.
In recent years, Los Angeles has struggled to find consistency from a full-time designated hitter and acquiring Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason doesn't exactly solve that.
The face of the franchise, Mike Trout, will need more reps as the designated hitter this season, but with Santander's experience in the outfield, the two could be interchangeable throughout the season if the Angels decide to move Trout to a corner.
The team’s offseason focus has been on building a competitive roster, and Santander’s power and leadership make him an ideal fit in the middle of the lineup. His addition could provide the Angels with the stability they need to stay in the playoff hunt and maintain consistency during a period of transition.