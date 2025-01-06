Angels Among 3 Teams Interested in $100M All-Star Free Agent: Report
MLB insider Jon Morosi confirmed the Los Angeles Angels remain one of the teams interested in free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.
Aside from the Angels, Santander's market also includes the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. Morosi said Santander's market could change if Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman sign before him, which could very well be the case given the outfielder is reportedly not close to making a decision.
MLB insider Robert Murray doesn't believe "any deal is close" for Santander. The Angels and Blue Juays were thought to be the frontrunners following a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.
"The Tigers have interest in right fielder Anthony Santander, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are the frontrunners for his services," Petzold wrote.
Recently, MLB insider Hector Gomez reported the Blue Jays had offered Santander a four-year, $82 million contract. However, since Gomez revealed the offer, there has been no progress between the outfielder and Toronto.
Santander, 30, remains one of the most popular free agents remaining on the market this winter. Santander's strong 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles has helped him garner interest in free agency. He recorded a .235/.308/.506 slash line with a career-high 44 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples, and 102 runs batted in across 665 plate appearances.
If the Angels were to sign Santander, the team would have to give up a draft pick since the Orioles extended him a qualifying offer. The outfielder is expected to sign a contract between $80 million and $100 million, according multiple reports.
The Angels have also been linked to first baseman Pete Alonso, but that signing seems less likely given the team already has Nolan Schanuel. Nonetheless, the Angels are looking for another power bat to join Mike Trout and Jorge Soler in the lineup.
Santander joining the Angels would certainly help the organization gain another big name to the roster. The Angels are trying to build around their young core in Schanuel, Zach Neto, and Logan O'Hoppe.
While the Halos lost out on Korean utility man Hyeseong Kim, the organization can use what they would've paid Kim for Santander instead. Angels general manager Perry Minasian said the team wants to contend in 2025, which is no easy feat after finishing 63-99.
However, in order to do so, the Angels must spend more money this offseason to put together a winning roster.
