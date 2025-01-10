Angels Among 4 Teams Showing Interest in $25 Million All-Star Reliever: Report
The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in signing All-Star reliever Kyle Finnegan.
Finnegan received his first All-Star selection last season and finished second among National League relievers (third overall) with 38 saves. This total was good for the fourth-highest in a single season in the team's history (since 2005).
The 33-year-old was seen as a potential trade candidate at the trade deadline but stayed with the team, continuing to serve in a key role at the back end of the bullpen. He finished the season with a 3-8 record and a 3.68 ERA over 63.2 innings in 65 games.
Finnegan has played his entire five-year MLB career with the Nationals, posting a solid 3.56 ERA, a 1.319 WHIP, and 88 saves across 290.1 career innings. Of those saves, 38 were recorded during the 2024 season.
The Angels are looking at rebuilding their pitching staff after suffering through a franchise-worst season. Los Angeles lost 99 games which set a single-season record for the franchise.
Despite earning his All-Star nod, Finnegan is not an overpowering pitcher. His fastball averaged 97.4 mph, but Finnegan’s 22.1 percent strikeout rate fell below the league average for relievers, while his 8.9 percent walk rate landed right at the league average.
Home runs have also been an issue, as he’s allowed 1.35 homers per nine innings over the past two seasons.
Even with his velocity, neither Finnegan’s four-seamer nor splitter generated many swings and misses. His 10.8 percent swinging-strike rate this season was below average.
Additionally, he’s been prone to hard contact beyond just the home runs. In 2024, he surrendered an average exit velocity of 91.3 mph, and in 2023, that number rose to 92.2 mph. Over the last two seasons, nearly half (47.8 percent) of the batted balls against him were hit at 95 mph or harder.
The biggest gamble with Finnegan is whether he will rebound from his last third of the season.
In his final 21 innings, Finnegan struggled, posting a 6.43 ERA with a disappointing 15.7 percent strikeout rate and a 9.6 percent walk rate. While his velocity held steady, his effectiveness took a significant hit compared to the strong performance he showed during the first two-thirds of the season.
If the Angels intend to offer Finnegan, it should be a one-year deal allowing him time to prove himself worthy of something bigger.