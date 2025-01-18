Angels Among Top Landing Spots for $74M All-Star to Replace Anthony Rendon
Whenever Nolan Arenado plays at Angel Stadium, a section near third base become a family reunion of sorts.
Playing for the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, Arenado has not played in Anaheim too often — but that could change with the Los Angeles Angels seen as a potential trade partner with the Cardinals. A trade between the two could bring the Orange County native home.
Acquiring Arenado would be a major upgrade and replacement for Anthony Rendon.
"Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported last month that the Angels were open to adding an everyday third baseman despite the presence of the uber-expensive, oft-injured Anthony Rendon on the roster," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote. "Despite their lack of success in recent years, the Angels were also on Arenado's list of preferred destinations, so he would presumably not use his no-trade rights to block a deal.
"If there is a dark horse that could legitimately get a deal done, it's the Angels."
Arenado grew up attending Angels games and graduated from El Toro High School in Lake Forest. When he visited Angel Stadium as a big leaguer with the Rockies in 2015, he had more than 110 friends and family members in the crowd.
Arenado's eight-year extension, signed with the Rockies in 2019, is set to expire after the 2027 season, with more than $50 million remaining on the deal. Since being traded to the Cardinals in 2021, Arenado has experienced a mix of career highs and lows, showcasing both impressive and challenging moments on offense and defense.
The idea of trading Arenado doesn't mean that he isn't good for the Cardinals, he just isn't living up to the team's expectations offensively — and the team is also likely headed for a rebuild.
In 2024, Arenado posted a 101 OPS+ with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs, finishing with a .272/.325/.394 slash line — his lowest OPS since his rookie year. While his offensive production has declined, the potential impact of having Arenado in the lineup still makes him a valuable addition worth the investment.
The third baseman has a full no-trade clause and would have to approve of any possibility that is brought to the table. He has already pulled that card when he blocked a trade to the Houston Astros earlier this offseason.
Arenado's game hasn't completely dropped off, though. His defense is still above-average and he is viewed as one of the game's best defenders. He won 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards from 2013-22, including six Platinum Gloves as the National League’s best fielder.