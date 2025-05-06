Angels Announce Massive Roster Moves, Activate $5 Million Infielder Off IL
The Angels welcomed veteran infielder Yoan Moncada back from the injured list Tuesday, one of several roster moves in advance of their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In addition to Moncada, who joined the Angels on a $5 million free agent contract in February, the Angels selected the contracts of two relievers — Connor Brogdon and Hector Neris — and optioned first baseman Niko Kavadas and pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Pitcher Touki Toussaint was designated for assignment to make room for the newcomers on the Angels' 40-man roster.
Moncada, 29, was off to a slow start before a right thumb sprain sent him to the injured list on April 10. In eight games, he hit .190 with a .370 on-base percentage and .286 slugging percentage. Two of Moncada's four hits went for extra bases, and he struck out eight times and drew six walks in 27 plate appearances.
The Angels have struggled to hit as a team, and their third basemen have been no exception. Injuries to Moncada and Anthony Rendon have left the position mostly to Luis Rengifo. Collectively, Angels third basemen have a .544 OPS — 25th out of 30 MLB teams — in 2025.
Moncada, 29, is a career .254/.332/.423 hitter in parts of 10 seasons with the Angels, Chicago White Sox (2017-24) and Boston Red Sox (2016). The Cuba native will bat sixth and start at third base, with Rengifo shifting to second base and hitting seventh against the Blue Jays.
While the Angels hope Moncada can boost their scuffling lineup, they will look to the two veteran right-handers to provide fresh arms for their bullpen.
Brogdon, 30, made only one appearance out of the Dodgers' bullpen after he was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies on April 6, 2024. After that game, he was placed on the injured list with plantar fasciitis, an injury that effectively ended his season.
Brogdon began a rehab assignment and made 13 appearances late last season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, but did not return to the big leagues. He signed with the Angels as a free agent in Dec. 2024.
In 13 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, Brogdon allowed 29 hits, 22 runs (21 earned), and walked eight batters across 14.2 innings. His 21 strikeouts suggest he can find a way to miss major league bats, but his 12.89 ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League suggests he will need to improve to stick with the Angels.
Brogdon has a 10-8 record and a 3.97 ERA in 143 major league games with the Phillies (2020-24) and Dodgers.
Neris, 35, was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on March 31 and signed a minor league contract with the Angels on April 16. A former closer for the Phillies, Astros, and Chicago Cubs, Neris made four appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing three hits and two runs.
