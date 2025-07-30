Angels Announce Trade, Officially Acquire 2 Relievers in Major Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Angels have made things official, as they've acquired right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia and left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals.
The Angels sent left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown to the Nationals.
To make room on the 40-man roster for the new additions, left-handed pitcher Jose Quijada was designated for assignment. The other 40-man spot was cleared with Eder being traded.
This move appears to signal the team's intention to buy at this year's deadline. The Angels have won three games in a row and are currently 53-55, four games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League.
This story will be updated...