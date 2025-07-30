Halos Today

Angels Announce Trade, Officially Acquire 2 Relievers in Major Deadline Move

Noah Camras

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels have made things official, as they've acquired right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia and left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals.

The Angels sent left-handed pitcher Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown to the Nationals.

More news: Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to Dodgers in Potential Major Trade Deadline Move

To make room on the 40-man roster for the new additions, left-handed pitcher Jose Quijada was designated for assignment. The other 40-man spot was cleared with Eder being traded.

This move appears to signal the team's intention to buy at this year's deadline. The Angels have won three games in a row and are currently 53-55, four games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/Angels News